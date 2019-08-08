Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; Michaels Stores (MIK)’s Sentiment Is 1.53

Michaels Stores Inc (MIK) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 138 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 90 sold and trimmed stakes in Michaels Stores Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 178.47 million shares, down from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Michaels Stores Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 3 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 60 Increased: 88 New Position: 50.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:LBRT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s current price of $11.79 translates into 0.42% yield. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 995,183 shares traded or 44.45% up from the average. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRT News: 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Rev $495.2M; 10/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Net $57.7M; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Net $54M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 12/03/2018 Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Rev $448.9M; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q EPS 30c; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 23.02% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. for 52.80 million shares. Highfields Capital Management Lp owns 3.29 million shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.81% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores in North America. The company has market cap of $990.14 million. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 33,000 stock-keeping units in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,900 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing. It has a 3.13 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pat CatanÂ’s stores that provide approximately 53,000 SKUs, including an assortment of kids craft items, fine art supplies, yarn, floral supplies, scrapbooking materials, home decor, bakeware, and wedding related merchandise.

The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Rebrand Framerspointe.com as AaronBrothers.com; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees After-tax Cost of Implementing Aaron Changes of $37 Million to $42 Million; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC MIK.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.19 TO $2.32; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA

Analysts await The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MIK’s profit will be $22.14M for 11.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Michaels Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.84% negative EPS growth.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. It has a 8.81 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Oilfield Services had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

