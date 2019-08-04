Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) stake by 11.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 21,622 shares as Voya Finl Inc (VOYA)’s stock rose 3.14%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 168,796 shares with $8.43 million value, down from 190,418 last quarter. Voya Finl Inc now has $7.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.40 million shares traded or 10.10% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:LBRT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s current price of $13.22 translates into 0.38% yield. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.22. About 954,842 shares traded or 42.61% up from the average. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.93% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRT News: 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Net $57.7M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q EPS 30c; 10/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Rev $495.2M; 12/03/2018 Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Rev $448.9M

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Oilfield Services had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa accumulated 14,100 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Us Bank & Trust De holds 1,214 shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 0% or 95 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 6,486 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp stated it has 129,001 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 16,130 are owned by Mackay Shields. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company owns 19,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huber Limited Co reported 114,699 shares stake. Moreover, Portolan Cap Ltd Liability has 0.54% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company has 1.99M shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.35% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).