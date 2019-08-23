Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:LBRT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s current price of $10.73 translates into 0.47% yield. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 519,124 shares traded. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRT News: 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Net $54M; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Rev $495.2M; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Net $57.7M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 12/03/2018 Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Rev $448.9M

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 90.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 38,606 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 4,077 shares with $327,000 value, down from 42,683 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $29.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 861,658 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.80 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 7,781 shares to 17,877 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dropbox Inc stake by 51,571 shares and now owns 61,812 shares. 51Job Inc (Prn) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,298 are held by Gyroscope Management Gru Limited Com. Chilton Investment Co Limited Co accumulated 0.16% or 57,486 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd holds 290,102 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 7,440 were accumulated by Saratoga Research And Inv Mngmt. 7,955 were accumulated by Linscomb And Williams. Tru Department Mb Fin Retail Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 919 shares. Pdts Prns Ltd holds 0.54% or 119,200 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 62,992 shares. Mufg Americas Holding owns 116,450 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Opus Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Old Bancshares In accumulated 16,767 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cornerstone Inc invested in 111,000 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 12,405 shares. Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 13,855 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -3.54% below currents $82.24 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Oilfield Services has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 84.06% above currents $10.73 stock price. Liberty Oilfield Services had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LBRT in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating.