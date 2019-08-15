Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) SI Decreased By 15.28%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSE:LBRT) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s current price of $11.29 translates into 0.44% yield. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Jul 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.97% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 718,516 shares traded or 2.99% up from the average. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRT News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Rev $495.2M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Net $57.7M; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Net $54M; 12/03/2018 Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Rev $448.9M; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) had a decrease of 15.28% in short interest. GOLF’s SI was 3.08 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.28% from 3.63M shares previously. With 222,200 avg volume, 14 days are for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)’s short sellers to cover GOLF’s short positions. The SI to Acushnet Holdings Corp’s float is 9.21%. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 210,859 shares traded or 16.39% up from the average. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) has risen 3.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.61% the S&P500. Some Historical GOLF News: 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Declares Dividend of 13c; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $225M TO $235M, EST. $231.3M; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet Sees FY18 Adj Ebitda $225M-$235M; 03/05/2018 – Acushnet 1Q Net $41.5M; 03/05/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN $225 TO 235 MLN; 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $225 MLN TO $235 MLN IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Acushnet Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GOLF); 07/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8.3% TO $0.13 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 ACUSHNET 4Q ADJ EBITDA $40.9M, EST. $39.2M; 08/03/2018 – ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP GOLF.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Oilfield Services has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 74.93% above currents $11.29 stock price. Liberty Oilfield Services had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. It has a 8.43 P/E ratio.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, makes, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It has a 21.11 P/E ratio. The Titleist Golf Balls segment creates and makes golf balls, as well as designs, makes, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand.