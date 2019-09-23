Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Neutral Rating Kept at Citigroup; The Target Price per Share Given is $12.0000; Udr (UDR) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Udr Inc (UDR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 152 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 134 reduced and sold their holdings in Udr Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 268.57 million shares, down from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Udr Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 107 Increased: 122 New Position: 30.

Stock analysts at Citigroup have $12.0000 PT on Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT). Citigroup’s PT means a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s last stock price. The rating was released in an analyst note on Monday morning.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1,004 activity.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $14.03 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 83.76 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. holds 4.98% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. for 12.55 million shares. Honeywell International Inc owns 96,190 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 1.14% invested in the company for 5.08 million shares. The New York-based Zimmer Partners Lp has invested 1.05% in the stock. Apg Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.28 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UDR: Strong Growth Outlook But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UDR, Inc.’s (NYSE:UDR) 2.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Based On Its ROE, Is UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $47.91. About 6.03 million shares traded or 274.57% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It has 19 active fleets. It has a 8.16 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 1.71 million shares traded or 107.10% up from the average. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.93% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRT News: 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Rev $495.2M; 12/03/2018 Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Rev $448.9M; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q EPS 30c; 10/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Net $54M; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Net $57.7M

More notable recent Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s (NYSE:LBRT) 1.8% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.