Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.54 N/A 1.52 9.33 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6% Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3%

Liquidity

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 89.90% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. with average price target of $19.75. Quintana Energy Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.38 average price target and a 165.45% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Quintana Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27% Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33%

For the past year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has 9.27% stronger performance while Quintana Energy Services Inc. has -41.33% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.