Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS)

Both Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.81 N/A 1.52 10.42 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -3.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0%

Liquidity

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19.67 is Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.9% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares and 63.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. shares. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.1%. Comparatively, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. -3.07% -1.43% -5.5% -22.92% -24.71% 22.08% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -3.42% -3.42% -4.73% -64.75% -54.37% -2.08%

For the past year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. had bullish trend while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.