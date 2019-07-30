Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Reaches $13.64 After 4.00% Up Move; BAYPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (BAYP) Sellers Decreased By 57.31% Their Shorts

The stock of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.80% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 224,293 shares traded. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.71% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LBRT News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Net $57.7M; 12/03/2018 Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q Rev $448.9M; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Rev $495.2M; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 4Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services 1Q Net $54MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.53B company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $14.19 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LBRT worth $61.36 million more.

BAYPORT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:BAYP) had a decrease of 57.31% in short interest. BAYP’s SI was 14,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 57.31% from 34,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 99.00% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 603,904 shares traded. Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYP) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Bayport International Holdings, Inc

Another recent and important Bayport International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYP) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bayport International signs LOI with Eco Car Wash, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Oilfield Services had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty Oilfield Services declares $0.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why DaVita, AquaVenture Holdings, and Liberty Oilfield Services Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. It has 19 active fleets. It has a 7.85 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.