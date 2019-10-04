Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Reaches $10.07 Low on Oct, 4; Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Stake By $7.07 Million

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 89.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barometer Capital Management Inc acquired 35,900 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Barometer Capital Management Inc holds 75,900 shares with $14.99M value, up from 40,000 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $55.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 287,278 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018

The stock of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) reached all time low today, Oct, 4 and still has $9.16 target or 9.00% below today’s $10.07 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.13B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $101.79M less. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 700,771 shares traded. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.93% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It has 19 active fleets. It has a 7.51 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Oilfield Services has $2000 highest and $1200 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 71.30% above currents $10.07 stock price. Liberty Oilfield Services had 6 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1200 target in Monday, September 23 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12.

Analysts await Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 36.73% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.49 per share. LBRT’s profit will be $34.82M for 8.12 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.63% above currents $195.47 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20600 target in Friday, August 2 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) invested 0.2% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 12,700 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.49 million shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 43,332 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 471,773 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Eagle Capital Management Lc holds 0.8% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. 13,040 are owned by Rampart Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Payden & Rygel invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stock Yards Savings Bank And Communication holds 4,659 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 36,175 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Advisors Ltd has 0.68% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wendell David Associate has invested 3.74% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Barclays Public Limited reported 1.43 million shares. Cornerstone reported 2,204 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Barometer Capital Management Inc decreased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 31,750 shares to 94,150 valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 61,658 shares and now owns 483,166 shares. Ishares Phlx Semiconductor Etf (SOXX) was reduced too.