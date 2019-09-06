Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Reaches $10.00 1 Year Low; Metropolitan Edison Co (MET) Has 1 Sentiment

The stock of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.30 target or 7.00% below today’s $10.00 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.09B company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $9.30 price target is reached, the company will be worth $76.23M less. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 198,654 shares traded. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Edison Co (MET) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 334 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 334 cut down and sold their equity positions in Metropolitan Edison Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 703.56 million shares, down from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Metropolitan Edison Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 287 Increased: 244 New Position: 90.

Analysts await Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 36.73% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.49 per share. LBRT’s profit will be $33.76M for 8.06 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It has 19 active fleets. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Among 4 analysts covering Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Liberty Oilfield Services has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 97.50% above currents $10 stock price. Liberty Oilfield Services had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. for 1.95 million shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny owns 436,326 shares or 3.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 3.16% invested in the company for 179,553 shares. The Netherlands-based Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3% in the stock. Jolley Asset Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 92,565 shares.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.34. About 1.00 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (MET) has risen 8.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video)

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $41.84 billion. It operates in six divisions: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. It has a 7.63 P/E ratio. The firm offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 8.22 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.