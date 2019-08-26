Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has 4.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28.00% 10.60% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. N/A 15 9.33 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

With average price target of $19.5, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a potential upside of 92.31%. The peers have a potential upside of 47.37%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s peers have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.