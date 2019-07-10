Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) Comparing side by side

Since Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) and C&J Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:CJ) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.72 N/A 1.52 10.42 C&J Energy Services Inc. 15 0.35 N/A -2.65 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6% C&J Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -11.2%

Liquidity

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, C&J Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. C&J Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. and C&J Energy Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 C&J Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is $19.67, with potential upside of 39.80%. Competitively the consensus target price of C&J Energy Services Inc. is $19, which is potential 64.79% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that C&J Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.9% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares and 18.67% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares. 10.1% are Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of C&J Energy Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. -3.07% -1.43% -5.5% -22.92% -24.71% 22.08% C&J Energy Services Inc. 5.71% -2.76% -12.06% -25.93% -49.61% 9.63%

For the past year Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than C&J Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats C&J Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

C&J Energy Services, Inc. provides completion and production services for oil and gas industry primarily in North America. The company provides well construction, well completions, well support, and other oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; casedhole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction services, such as cementing and directional drilling services. This segment also engages in the engineering and production of various parts and components, such as perforating guns and addressable switches, which are used in the completion process. The Well Support segment offers rig services, such as providing workover and other support services that are involved in repair and maintenance of oil and gas wells, re-drilling operations, and plugging and abandonment operations; fluids management services, including storage, transportation, and disposal services for produced fluids and fluids used in the drilling, completion, and workover of oil and gas wells; coiled tubing services; artificial lift applications; and other well support services. The company operates in onshore basins in the continental United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. C&J Energy Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.