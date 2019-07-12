Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Class A Common Stock (LBRT) Stock Rating Kept by Analysts at Morgan Stanley; The $20.0000 Target Indicates 32.71% Potential; SMARTMETRIC (SMME) Sellers Decreased By 1.79% Their Shorts

SMARTMETRIC INC (OTCMKTS:SMME) had a decrease of 1.79% in short interest. SMME’s SI was 5,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.79% from 5,600 shares previously. With 77,200 avg volume, 0 days are for SMARTMETRIC INC (OTCMKTS:SMME)’s short sellers to cover SMME’s short positions. The stock increased 13.63% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0567. About 15,100 shares traded. SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMME) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In a report sent to investors on Friday morning, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LBRT) stock had its “Overweight” Rating kept by research analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $20.0000 target on firm. Morgan Stanley’s target means a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s last stock close price.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Liberty Oilfield Services has $20 highest and $19 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 30.52% above currents $15.07 stock price. Liberty Oilfield Services had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It has 19 active fleets. It has a 8.68 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 122,488 shares traded. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) has declined 24.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 61.97% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LBRT’s profit will be $30.39 million for 13.95 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.