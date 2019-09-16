Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake; Brady (BRC) Shorts Lowered By 6.92%

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 27.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc acquired 12,100 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc holds 55,400 shares with $3.51 million value, up from 43,300 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 786,418 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) had a decrease of 6.92% in short interest. BRC’s SI was 1.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.92% from 1.80M shares previously. With 249,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)’s short sellers to cover BRC’s short positions. The SI to Brady Corporation’s float is 3.54%. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 76,875 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 12/03/2018 Brady Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TAKKT BUYS TO BUY RUNELANDHS FORSALJNINGS FROM BRADY CORP; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders; 24/05/2018 – BRADY 3Q EPS 49C; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp 3Q EPS 49c; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.96 billion. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. It has a 22.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

