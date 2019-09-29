Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Raised by $762,300; American Tower Reit (AMT) Share Price Rose While Iberiabank Has Decreased Position by $1.27 Million

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 6,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, down from 35,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartwell J M LP holds 4,986 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loews accumulated 3,993 shares. Carlson LP reported 296,495 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 10,476 shares. Addenda Cap owns 0.35% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 76,331 shares. Cordasco Fin Networks invested in 59 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company has 2.10 million shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 21,143 were accumulated by Webster Comml Bank N A. Forbes J M And Llp has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 109,786 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% or 41,508 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 3.18M shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 370,588 shares to 9.11 million shares, valued at $599.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Riverpark Ltd Liability invested 1.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 0.83% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Baldwin Inv Management Limited Com has 9,800 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Iowa Natl Bank owns 9,309 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited holds 9,149 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 20,020 shares. Intll Inc Ca reported 29,623 shares. Blume Cap Incorporated owns 900 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pinnacle has invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 10,533 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Barometer Mgmt invested in 76,964 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma reported 61,938 shares stake. The Illinois-based Css Limited Liability Il has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rbf Capital Limited Com reported 0.41% stake.

