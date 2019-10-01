Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Maintains Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH); Visa (V) Stock Price Rose While Burney Co Increased by $447,897 Its Holding

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 1.52 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Burney Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 2,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 93,154 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17 million, up from 90,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $173.67. About 3.63M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,996 shares to 39,450 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,220 shares, and cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 82,420 shares to 54,232 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.