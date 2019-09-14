Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $1.66 Million; Weitz Investment Management Has Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 937,450 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.64M, down from 991,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.05 million shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $842.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 219,000 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $46.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

