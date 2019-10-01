Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Has Increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $762,300; Stock Value Declined; Wallington Asset Management Holding in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Has Increased as Share Value Rose

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51 million, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 4.42 million shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) by 27.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 15,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 72,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, up from 56,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – REDEMPTION ON JUNE 29, 2018, OF ALL OUTSTANDING 5.158% FIXED-TO-FLOATING CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE JUNE 29, 2023; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 163,532 shares to 915,872 shares, valued at $79.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

