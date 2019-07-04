Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

We are contrasting Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are CATV Systems companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America Ltd. 18 0.85 N/A -1.93 0.00 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 14 3.38 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.00% -10.9% -2.5% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0.00% -15.5% -7.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Liberty Latin America Ltd. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.1% and 62.2%. Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 4.1% are Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Latin America Ltd. -6.05% -11.87% -0.11% -4.64% -14.79% 27.69% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -0.48% -3.72% 7.89% 3.65% 23.85% 19.36%

For the past year Liberty Latin America Ltd. has stronger performance than Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Summary

Liberty Latin America Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.