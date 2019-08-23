Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Reaches $15.64 After 3.00% Down Move; USS CO LTD TOKAI ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (USSJF) Shorts Lowered By 15.59%

The stock of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 303,259 shares traded. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) has declined 13.09% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LILAK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LILAK); 13/03/2018 LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA – ON MARCH 7, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT ORIGINALLY DATED MAY 16, 2016; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS ON-TRACK; 13/03/2018 – LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA SAYS AMENDED,RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL TERM B-4 FACILITY,$625 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Latin America Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD QTRLY TOTAL REV $909.9 MLN VS $910.9 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LILA)The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.85 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $15.17 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LILAK worth $85.35M less.

USS CO LTD TOKAI ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:USSJF) had a decrease of 15.59% in short interest. USSJF’s SI was 355,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.59% from 420,800 shares previously. It closed at $17.95 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

USS Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages used vehicle auction sites in Japan. The company has market cap of $. It distributes used vehicles through the operation of on-site auctions at 19 locations, as well as through satellite and Internet auctions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides motor lorry transport, financial, and used car export services; recycles end-of-life automobiles and other goods; and purchases and sells used and accident-damaged vehicles.

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, ConcepciÃ³n, ViÃ±a del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also carries domestic Chilean cable programming, which includes local events, such as football matches and regional content; and provides a range of digital video services and video on demand services, including catch-up television.

More notable recent Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Latin America’s (LILAK) CEO Balan Nair on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Latin America Announces Additional Build-out Plans for Chilean Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.