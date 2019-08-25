Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Reaches $15.29 After 5.00% Down Move; Cubic (CUB) Shorts Raised By 0.34%

The stock of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.95% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 656,858 shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) has declined 13.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LILAK News: 13/03/2018 – LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA SAYS AMENDED,RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL TERM B-4 FACILITY,$625 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD QTRLY TOTAL REV $909.9 MLN VS $910.9 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Latin America Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA – ON MARCH 7, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT ORIGINALLY DATED MAY 16, 2016; 20/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LILA); 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS ON-TRACK; 19/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LILAK)The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.78B company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $14.53 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LILAK worth $139.05M less.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 25, 2018. Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract. CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED. Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contract. Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army's Training and Maintenance Program. Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018. Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018. Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard. Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 79.35 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, ConcepciÃ³n, ViÃ±a del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also carries domestic Chilean cable programming, which includes local events, such as football matches and regional content; and provides a range of digital video services and video on demand services, including catch-up television.