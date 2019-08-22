Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Reaches $16.64 After 3.00% Up Move; Clarivest Asset Management Cut Its Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS) Stake

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS) stake by 34.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 91,739 shares as Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS)’s stock 0.00%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 171,644 shares with $5.91M value, down from 263,383 last quarter. Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I now has $965.70 million valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan

The stock of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.65% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 145,758 shares traded. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has declined 11.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.02B company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $17.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LILA worth $90.51 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 237,633 shares to 240,143 valued at $30.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Welltower Inc stake by 82,166 shares and now owns 211,965 shares. Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) was raised too.

More notable recent Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) news: Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BRSS) – Yahoo Finance, May 23, 2019. BTE, BRSS, WVE and FLXN among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha, April 10, 2019. Global Brass (BRSS) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire, April 15, 2019. Wieland Group and Global Brass and Copper Complete Merger – GuruFocus.com, July 16, 2019.

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, ConcepciÃ³n, ViÃ±a del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also carries domestic Chilean cable programming, which includes local events, such as football matches and regional content; and provides a range of digital video services and video on demand services, including catch-up television.

More notable recent Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) news: These 4 Measures Indicate That Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance, August 14, 2019. Mexican musician Celso Pina, accordion 'rebel,' dies at 66 – Nasdaq, August 21, 2019. Liberty Latin America Announces Additional Build-out Plans for Chilean Market – Yahoo Finance, August 13, 2019.