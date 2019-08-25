Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) Reaches $15.31 After 9.00% Down Move; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lifted Lowes Companies (LOW) Position

The stock of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.16% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 389,307 shares traded or 73.04% up from the average. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) has declined 11.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.78 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $13.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LILA worth $249.75M less.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) stake by 31.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 124,840 shares as Lowes Companies Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 521,785 shares with $57.12 million value, up from 396,945 last quarter. Lowes Companies Inc now has $82.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX DISCUSSION IMPORTANT BUT NOT THE ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NON-MINING INVESTMENT ROSE ABOUT 9% IN PAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s

More notable recent Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liberty Latin America Announces Additional Build-out Plans for Chilean Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mexican musician Celso Pina, accordion ‘rebel,’ dies at 66 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

LiLAC Group provides various broadband services over cable distribution systems, and mobile services in Chile and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.78 billion. It offers triple-play services consisting of video, broadband Internet, and fixed-line telephony services in 34 communities within Santiago; and 42 communities outside Santiago, including Iquique, Antofagasta, ConcepciÃ³n, ViÃ±a del Mar, Valparaiso, and Rancagua, as well as smaller cities across Chile. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also carries domestic Chilean cable programming, which includes local events, such as football matches and regional content; and provides a range of digital video services and video on demand services, including catch-up television.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $117.14’s average target is 10.10% above currents $106.39 stock price. Lowe’s had 29 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lowe’s Has Self-Help Comeback, Boosts Hopes For Rest Of The Year – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow ends more than 600 points lower as U.S.-China trade war intensifies – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 23, 2019.