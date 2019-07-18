Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA). The two are both CATV Systems companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global Plc 25 1.73 N/A 2.52 9.83 Liberty Latin America Ltd. 19 0.82 N/A -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Liberty Global Plc and Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.00% -10.9% -2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Liberty Global Plc and Liberty Latin America Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 86.54% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.02% of Liberty Global Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Liberty Global Plc -2.21% -9.64% 4.12% 0.98% -16.24% 19.91% Liberty Latin America Ltd. -6.05% -11.87% -0.11% -4.64% -14.79% 27.69%

For the past year Liberty Global Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Liberty Global Plc beats Liberty Latin America Ltd.