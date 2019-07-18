Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA). The two are both CATV Systems companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Liberty Global Plc
|25
|1.73
|N/A
|2.52
|9.83
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|19
|0.82
|N/A
|-1.93
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Liberty Global Plc and Liberty Latin America Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Liberty Global Plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|0.00%
|-10.9%
|-2.5%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Liberty Global Plc and Liberty Latin America Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 86.54% and 80.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.02% of Liberty Global Plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Liberty Global Plc
|-2.21%
|-9.64%
|4.12%
|0.98%
|-16.24%
|19.91%
|Liberty Latin America Ltd.
|-6.05%
|-11.87%
|-0.11%
|-4.64%
|-14.79%
|27.69%
For the past year Liberty Global Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Liberty Latin America Ltd.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Liberty Global Plc beats Liberty Latin America Ltd.
