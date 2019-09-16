Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Efg Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) as Market Valuation Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 119,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.53M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 2.12M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 3,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 24,349 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $273.72. About 1.50M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 832 shares to 6,374 shares, valued at $12.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 6,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The 4 Powerful Tailwinds Driving This Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

