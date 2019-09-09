Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Valuation Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut Position; Dafna Capital Management Holds Holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR)

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.65% . The hedge fund held 571,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 396,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 705,323 shares traded. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) has declined 43.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDR News: 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – IN TRIAL, PATIENTS EXPERIENCED A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN MIGRAINE DAYS AND IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE OUTCOMES; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Alder Bio; 15/05/2018 – Alon Reports ‘Minor’ Issue, Emissions at Texas Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – ALDR: NEW DATA SHOWS EPTINEZUMAB IMPROVED QUALITY-OF-LIFE; 24/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Presents New 12-Month Data of Eptinezumab in PROMISE 1 Phase 3 Trial Showing Long-Term Reduction in; 23/03/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER REDMILE EXPECTS TO SEEK TALKS; 24/04/2018 – Alder BioPharmaceuticals(R) Presents New 12-Mo Data of Eptinezumab in PROMISE 1 Phase 3 Trial Showing Long-Term Reduction in Episodic Migraine; 25/04/2018 – ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC – OBSERVED SAFETY PROFILE FOR PROMISE 1, TO DATE, IS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED EPTINEZUMAB STUDIES; 24/04/2018 – ALDR: NEW DATA SHOWS EPTINEZUMAB FURTHER REDUCES MIGRAINE RISK

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79 million, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 9.83M shares traded or 158.08% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 32,862 shares to 44,380 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,811 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $31.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.