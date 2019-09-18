Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Rose While Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised by $1.17 Million Its Position; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $346,800 as Stock Value Rose

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 17,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 2.46M shares traded or 9.34% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 06/03/2018 – Goldman: Trump’s tariffs are ‘draconian’ and will raise prices; 18/04/2018 – Dealbook: Morgan Stanley (Kind of) Catches Up to Goldman: DealBook Briefing; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: Trading Is Back! — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has slashed its Apple iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICA IN EMAILED NOTE; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY ANNUALIZED ROE WAS 15.4 PCT VS. 11.4 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Financial News: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape; 16/03/2018 – With a change of leadership, Goldman reignites an old debate

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 45,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 234,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, up from 189,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 3.61M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion

More important recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance”, Streetinsider.com published: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,568 shares to 45,494 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,107 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.81 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Dow and S&P Rise on Trade Hope; Nasdaq Falters – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 22,800 shares to 70,100 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 32,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).