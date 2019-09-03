Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake Maintained by S&Co Inc; Tyson Foods Cl A (TSN) Shareholder Callahan Advisors Raised Holding

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (TSN) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 23,865 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 1.10 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Sales Volume Up About 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 16,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 434,935 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 417,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 4.96M shares traded or 53.65% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares to 84,265 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,840 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).