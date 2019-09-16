Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake Held by Eagle Capital Management Llc; Springowl Associates Increased Its Visteon (VC) Position by $609,000

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 1.77 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 40.12 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06B, up from 38.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 916,117 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 30/05/2018 – EU Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 61,747 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 493,552 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $202.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 676,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840.