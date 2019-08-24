Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake Boosted by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc; Financial Counselors Has Increased Position in Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) as Valuation Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 27.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 17,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 80,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 63,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 5.65M shares traded or 88.39% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 10,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 69,051 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 58,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 288,440 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 16/04/2018 – Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Raymond James holds 0% or 4,601 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated owns 334,370 shares. Frontier Capital Management Com Limited holds 0.08% or 212,773 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Finance Gp stated it has 4,926 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cardinal Cap Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 9,370 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 44,097 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Duncker Streett And Com accumulated 4,272 shares. Amer Century Incorporated has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Citigroup accumulated 4,663 shares. 90,960 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 0% or 1,429 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 39,029 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 6,800 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 35,352 shares to 14,442 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,445 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. On Monday, May 13 WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 700 shares. $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. Crutchfield Kevin S also bought $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Thursday, May 9. Standen James D. bought 692 shares worth $36,019.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares to 18,155 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,019 shares, and cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

