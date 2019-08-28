Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose While Private Management Group Upped by $2.81 Million Its Stake; As Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) Market Value Rose, Eii Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 117,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 974,417 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.59M, up from 857,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 6.58 million shares traded or 112.79% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com (ELS) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc analyzed 3,666 shares as the company's stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 11,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 15,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 484,516 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 27,049 shares to 905,896 shares, valued at $33.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,598 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

