Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shares Rose While Dodge & Cox Has Increased Its Position; Connors Investor Services Cut Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $4.71 Million

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 49.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 12,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 13,177 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $395.39. About 498,778 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 13/04/2018 – LORD SAYS LOCKHEED MARTIN MUST IMPROVE F-35 QUALITY; 08/03/2018 – MBDA DEUTSCHLAND, LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORT NEW JV FOR TLVS; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 48.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 billion, up from 47.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 2.52M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9,300 shares to 13,900 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 2.20 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,757 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.65 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.