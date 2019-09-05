Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Parkwood Cut Its Stake by $2.43 Million as Share Price Rose; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Market Valuation Rose, Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Cut Holding by $1.08 Million

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 101,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 142,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 243,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 4.70M shares traded or 36.82% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 48.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 30,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 32,572 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 63,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 2.13M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 03/04/2018 – Strategic Partners Closes Second Infrastructure Secondaries Fund at $1.75 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE SELLS $352M LONDON OFFICE BUILDING TO KOREAN VENTURE; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN PROPERTY TRUST – ANNOUNCE SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO CERTAIN BLACKSTONE FUNDS FOR NZ$635 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-GSO Capital, credit arm of Blackstone, raises $7 bln for rescue-lending fund- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone unveils $7.6bn commercial real estate tie-up; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings to Sell Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE’S JOAN SOLOTAR ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT JON GRAY SAYS CONFIDENT ABOUT PROSPECTS OF INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS – MEDIA CALL

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 2,744 shares to 21,649 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on August 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone’s Goodman to retire from full-time role at year-end – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Prices $900 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 55,015 shares to 294,762 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 3,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.12M for 21.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Allen Investment Limited Com has 0.06% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited owns 64,109 shares. Chem Savings Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 25,020 shares. Hartford Inc invested in 0.01% or 595 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 58,520 shares. Barr E S holds 3.19% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 879,828 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 17,620 shares. Tradewinds Capital Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Holderness Invests holds 0.56% or 33,744 shares. City Holdings holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 187 shares. Pennsylvania stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability accumulated 23,885 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc owns 325 shares. 11,928 are owned by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Citigroup Incorporated has 892,232 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.