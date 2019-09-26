Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Luxor Capital Group LP Lowered Holding; Shareholder Bank Of Stockton Boosted Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding

Bank Of Stockton increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,967 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, up from 18,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 576,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.04M, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 4.70 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets

Bank Of Stockton, which manages about $197.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares: S&P Midcap 400 Index (IJH) by 4,006 shares to 156,230 shares, valued at $30.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,004 shares to 39,404 shares, valued at $74.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 87,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

