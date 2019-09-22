Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Ci Investments Trimmed Stake by $36.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Decreased Position

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 3,283 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563,000, down from 5,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 172.77% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.69M, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 8.89 million shares traded or 89.50% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,200 shares to 92,750 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 453,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 10.52 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

