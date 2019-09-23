Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Baupost Group Lifted Position by $73.96 Million; Matarin Capital Management Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $394,000

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 41.94M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11B, up from 39.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 14.06 million shares traded or 199.73% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 18.4 BLN ( “TRANSACTION”); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,020 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 10,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 190,107 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $188.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

