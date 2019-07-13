Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Baupost Group Increased Its Holding; Tremblant Capital Group Has Raised Position in Q2 Hldgs (QTWO)

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 39.09 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946.44 million, up from 29.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.09 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Hldgs Inc (QTWO) by 146.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 195,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 329,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79 million, up from 133,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Q2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 378,542 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (NYSE:PGR) by 728,696 shares to 367,100 shares, valued at $26.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Line Corp by 144,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.