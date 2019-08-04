Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Baupost Group Has Boosted Position by $224.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $4.36 Million as Stock Rose

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 39.09M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946.44M, up from 29.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 1.60 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 23/03/2018 – Liberty Global scraps $876 mln deal to take over Poland’s Multimedia

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 37,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 110,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, up from 73,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 16,400 shares to 78,900 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Home Construction Etf (ITB).

Another recent and important Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019.