Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $24.42 Million; Renaissance Group Has Boosted Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47M, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 13.02 million shares traded or 241.80% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 14,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 171,633 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 157,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,796 shares to 126,679 shares, valued at $26.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,287 shares, and cut its stake in The Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 153,742 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $67.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,512 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).