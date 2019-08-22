Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Price Rose While Luxor Capital Group LP Has Cut Its Position; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stock Value Rose While Columbia Pacific Advisors Cut Position

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 10,766 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.79M, down from 4.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 599,249 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 582,985 are held by Vanguard Grp. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 73,350 shares. Finance Management Pro invested in 0% or 50 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc invested in 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability reported 140,000 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 38,220 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,052 shares. Optimum Invest has 5,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). 25,610 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Limited Com. First Washington accumulated 675,903 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

