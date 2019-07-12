Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Price Rose While Eagle Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $10.00 Million; California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Its Ford Motor Co (F) Holding by $779,744 as Stock Value Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 416,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 38.35M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928.34M, up from 37.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 1.57M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 97,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.75M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.28 million, down from 6.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 27.59 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 28/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Repairs planned for M-153 (Ford Road) between US-24 (Telegraph Road) and Inkster Road; 03/04/2018 – Beth Ginzinger Named Chief Strategy Officer For Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost-cutting measures; 16/04/2018 – Richland Source: Ashland’s Dr. Lucille Ford inducted into OFIC Hall of Excellence; 15/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – ON MAY 10, 2018, THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY APPROVED THE FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2018 LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN; 16/05/2018 – FORD HOPES TO SHUT F-150 PLANTS 1 WEEK IN JULY INSTEAD OF 2; 05/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT SOLD $500M PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.470% NOTES; 15/03/2018 – FORD, GM, RISE SUDDENLY; TSLA AND FIAT CHRYSLER ALSO CLIMB; 19/04/2018 – NEWPEK SOLD AREA IN EAGLE FORD SHALE FOR $90M: FERNANDEZ; 16/05/2018 – Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 162,108 shares to 9.52M shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 643,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43 million shares, and cut its stake in A.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Liberty Global: Why To Consider Divesting – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 6.58 points for the week, rising for the 6th straight day – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. Shares for $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 456 shares. Ima Wealth reported 7,250 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 0.05% or 96,902 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5.87M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 41,580 were reported by Duff & Phelps Management. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com stated it has 525,933 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 19,100 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 1.80M were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Arrow accumulated 350 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Natixis has 4.08 million shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management reported 403,385 shares. Axa invested in 6.42 million shares or 0.22% of the stock.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) by 56,516 shares to 643,352 shares, valued at $10.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).