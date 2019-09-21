Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Price Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Upped by $42.33 Million Its Position; Tortoise Investment Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 8.94 million shares traded or 91.88% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 115,830 shares to 52,750 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,804 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

