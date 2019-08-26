Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Reaches $25.49 After 9.00% Up Move; GENTECH HOLDINGS (GTEH) Shorts Down By 97.73%

The stock of Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.49. About 648,493 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMSThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $18.72 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $27.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LBTYK worth $1.68 billion more.

GENTECH HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:GTEH) had a decrease of 97.73% in short interest. GTEH’s SI was 4,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 97.73% from 202,300 shares previously. It closed at $0.013 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company has market cap of $14,623. The firm offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides holistic education and classes.

