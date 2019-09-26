Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position Maintained by Cyrus Capital Partners Lp; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Upped Stake in Ebay (EBAY)

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.16. About 317,036 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-LIBERTY GLOBAL – UPC POLSKA Z.O.O. (NOT CO) WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 11,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 113,511 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 102,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 346,263 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 23,832 shares to 153,819 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Capital Inc by 2.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay’s StubHub Platform – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Downgrades eBay, Citing Full Valuation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moors Cabot owns 7,925 shares. 16,042 were accumulated by Communications Of Vermont. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Smithfield Com invested 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Quantitative Management Ltd Co accumulated 8,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 4.39M shares or 0% of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 402,889 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 1.37% or 452,335 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Llc has 0.36% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Products Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.35% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 25,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 531,287 shares. Kensico Management invested 4.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kentucky Retirement reported 0.13% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYA) Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Liberty Global (LBTYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12 billion and $839.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 534,621 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $181.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.