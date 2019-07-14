Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position Lifted by Wallace Capital Management Inc; Mccormick & Co Inc/Md (MKC) Market Valuation Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $864,600

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.09M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TERMINATED PACT TO BUY MULTIMEDIA POLSKA; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc/Md (MKC) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,056 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 15,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc/Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 470,599 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 13/04/2018 – TRONC LARGEST HOLDER MERRICK SELLING ENTIRE STAKE TO MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 10,800 shares to 43,560 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 35,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,794 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset owns 0.09% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 32,227 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 2,637 shares. Bokf Na owns 15,596 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Roffman Miller Pa holds 3.49% or 203,760 shares. 167,371 are owned by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Lincoln Limited invested in 2,259 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Bright Rock Ltd Liability Company holds 28,000 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Co owns 2,661 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). 4,470 were reported by Daiwa Secs Group. 6,238 are held by Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc Inc. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.05% or 1.09 million shares. American Registered Advisor Inc holds 4,071 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated holds 0.1% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 698,350 shares.

