Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Position Increased by Cyrus Capital Partners Lp; Nbw Capital Cut Its American Tower (Re (AMT) Position by $2.17 Million; Share Price Rose

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corporation (Re (AMT) by 26.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 10,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 29,713 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08M, down from 40,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation (Re for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $221.3. About 1.73M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 119.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.63M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 2.99M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.44M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 4.60M shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Altfest L J Incorporated owns 5,903 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Sarasin & Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.37% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 102,794 shares. Cookson Peirce And accumulated 3.14% or 182,356 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fund Mngmt has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 5,693 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.31% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Family Cap Trust Company invested in 25,943 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 2.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Barton Inv Management has 4.88% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 159,863 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs has 1,239 shares. Bainco has invested 1.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ohio-based Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.29% or 64,882 shares in its portfolio.

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.12B and $839.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.70M shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $89.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.