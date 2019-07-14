Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Value Rose While Alpine Investment Management Increased Holding by $6.19 Billion; Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $7.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 400,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.35 million, down from 4.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 322,957 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 4.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 13/04/2018 – CAFC: VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. v. WEST-WARD PHARMACEUTICALS [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2707 – 2018-04-13; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 23/05/2018 – VANDA SAYS HETLIOZ ) EFFECTIVE IN TREATING JET LAG DURING; 09/04/2018 – Vanda to Present Tradipitant Scientific Posters at the 10th Georg Rajka International Symposium of Atopic Dermatitis; 14/03/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED FOR COMMERCIAL AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA SEES FY ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $163M TO $173M; 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNDA)

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 2773.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 151.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 156.47 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 billion, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.54. About 1.09M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $118.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 243,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold VNDA shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 52.17 million shares or 0.25% less from 52.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested in 55,333 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 19,700 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd invested 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Alps Advisors Inc owns 21,354 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.04% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) or 379,404 shares. 164,852 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Qs Limited has invested 0.03% in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability reported 2.56 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc invested in 37,202 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.36 million are held by Macquarie Group Limited. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 156,285 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0% invested in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) for 73,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). Comerica Bancshares stated it has 51,842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 18,068 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

