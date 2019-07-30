Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Market Valuation Rose While Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Raymond James Trust Has Lifted Holding by $1.12 Million as Shares Declined

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 21,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,962 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 139,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 4.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.54 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.22 million, down from 6.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 1.64 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – British-based Vodafone will buy some European assets of U.S. cable company Liberty Global for $21.8 billion; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 08/05/2018 – James Fontanella-Khan: Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal – exclusive with @NicFildes and @ArashMassoudi; 09/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom: Vodafone-Liberty deal would distort competition

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,094 shares to 29,362 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,389 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWF).