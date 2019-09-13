Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding Held by Manor Road Capital Partners Llc; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Valuation Rose While Parthenon Has Decreased Its Position

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 192,452 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, down from 199,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 4.19 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney reported 1.46% stake. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 18,788 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 118,376 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability holds 12,108 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 72,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 161,707 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 10,286 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.15% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 5,994 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 104,566 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Vontobel Asset holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 1.66M shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Roosevelt Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davy Asset owns 1.44% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 82,990 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 23,349 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.04M for 21.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

