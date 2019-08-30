Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding Held by Keating Investment Counselors Inc; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Cut Stake

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 4.90 million shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 15/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC LBTYA.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 14,300 shares as the company's stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 38,569 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 52,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 122,247 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500.

date 2019-08-30

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,237 shares to 20,817 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gds Holdings Limited by 50,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledoc He.